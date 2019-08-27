Reps probe Ntrn abandoned projects in N-Delta

By Tordue Salem

Abuja —The House of Representatives has commenced enquiry into alleged abandonment of capital projects in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Rivers states.

The House Ad-hoc Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, leading the inquest, is Mr Nicholas Ossai.

According to a statement Vanguard obtained yesterday, the committee also summoned governors of Niger Delta states, ministries and other agencies of government to explain their roles in the abandonment of the projects.

Those summoned are Ministries of Niger Delta, Justice, Finance, NDDC, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN; Accountant General of Federation; Auditor-General; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC; Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offence Commission, ICPC; all registered contractors with NDDC; traditional institutions; international donor agencies; civil society organizations; non-governmental organisations; community leaders in Niger Delta; governments of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Imo, Delta, Rivers and Ondo states.

The probe commences in two weeks through a public hearing at the National Assembly

