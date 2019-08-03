Rep condemns murder of Catholic priest by bandits in Enugu

A member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has condemned the last Thursday’s brutal murder of a Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Paul Offu in Enugu by a yet to be identified armed bandits.

The late Priest was until death, the parish Priest of Saint James the Greater Catholic Parish Ovuorie Ugwuawka community, Kanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He noted that Late Reverend Offu was shot dead by the bandits as he was driving home after a funeral service along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area.

Rep Nnaji further recalled that another Catholic Priest in Nome community in Nkanu East Local Government Area, Reverend Ilo was shot and wounded at a nearby location few weeks ago noting that he is still in hospital recuperating over the bullet wounds he sustained on the leg.

The parliamentarian expressed grave concern over the unprovoked ceaseless killings of farmers and travellers within his constituency and called on the Federal Government to urgently come up with decisive action to tame the marauding bandits across the country.

He urged the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime were immediately fished out and made to pay for their evil deeds adding that the attacks and the killings have forced his constituents who are mainly agrarians to abandon their farms for fear of being killed by the insurgents.

Honourable Nnolim Nnaji however praised the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Honourable Ifanyi Ugwuanyi for his quick reaction to the dastardly killing of the harmless clergy by summoning an emergency security meeting the following day.

He regretted that the wanton killings of the harmless indigenes of Enugu were beginning to threaten the relative peace that has been attained through the efforts of the peace-loving Governor of Enugu State Rt. Honourable Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi since assuming office in 2015.

He promised to support the Governor in his pursuit to arrest this ugly situation especially as it concerns Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency.

Vanguard