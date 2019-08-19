Relief for toothache

You’ve got a toothache? See your dentist. In the meantime, you can get short-term relief.

Until you can get to the dentist, one of the best things you can do is swish warm, salty water around in your mouth. A good mix is 1/2 teaspoon table salt to a cup of water. Spit it out, don’t swallow it. You can also gently floss around the sore tooth to remove any bits of food that may be stuck.

Use a pain reliever. If your face is swollen, put an ice pack on your cheek. It may help ease the pain, especially if you’ve chipped your chopper or knocked it loose. Swelling could also mean you have an abscess, a sac of pus deep in the roots of your tooth. This can cause serious infection in your jaw and other teeth. Signs include fever and red gums.

Put some ice in your hand, on the same side of the body as your sore tooth. Rub the ice in the space between your thumb and forefinger for few minutes, or until the area turns numb. Ice stops pain signals to your brain.

Clove oil is natural remedy that numbs the pain. Rub it directly on the sore area, or soak a cotton ball and dab it against the tooth and gums. It may be as effective as benzocaine, the numbing ingredient in over-the-counter toothache gels.

When you crush one of these cloves, you release allicin, an oily liquid and natural disease fighter. It will likely ease the ache but you can try chewing a piece of garlic, or placing chopped bits on your tooth. It’s safe, except, of course, for your breath.

