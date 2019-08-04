Release Sowore now, JAF charges Buhari

…Urges FG to stop repression against opposition

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Joint Action Front, JAF, a pro-labour civil society organization has condemned the arrest and continuing detention of activist cum politician, Omoyele Sowore following his call for a revolution and called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to immediately order his release.

This is even as the group chided the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government for what it called the “ongoing systematic repression and decimation of the opposition, as well as the media.”

In a statement signed jointly by JAF chairperson, Oladipo Fashina and secretary, Abiodun Aremu, the group faulted the manner of Sowore’s arrested well as alleged denial to his lawyers and family members.

The statement read: “JAF received the report of the brutal and dehumanising arrest of Omoyele Sowore, a frontline radical activist and Presidential Candidate of the African Alliance Congress, AAC, in the 2019 general elections and the continuing denial by the security operatives, of access to his lawyers, family and comrades and he has remained unjustly and illegally detained.

“Rather than address the legitimate demands of the working people, students and youth as demanded by the Coalition for Revolution, CORE, in its clarion for street protests scheduled for August 5, 2019, the President Buhari-led APC has intensified political and socio-economic attacks and violence against the poor masses of Nigeria.

“We recall as JAF and restate our commitment to the struggle for system change , which we have consistently articulated since 2003 in the various interventions and mass struggles, in which we have collaborated with organised labour, including the 2012 January uprising, which JAF heralded on 3rd January, 2012 with a mass action.”

It also called for the restoration of the rights and freedom of all opposition “to organise activities, including protests,” adding that no amount of intimidation would stop opposition voices from speaking on issues of national interest.

Sowore was arrested by men of the Department of State Security, DSS, last week over his call for a revolution to restore power to the people.

