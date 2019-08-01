Regina Daniels’ hubby gives lifeline to ailing actors

By Juliet Ebirim

Billionaire politician and actress Regina Daniels hubby, Chief Ned Nwoko has put smiles on the faces of ailing Nollywood actors as he has donated the huge sum of N10 million to the leadership of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

The amiable Regina Daniels’ hubby prince of the Niger-Delta made this pledge when the President of the guild Mr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas and his executives paid him a courtesy visit,where they solicited assistance to enable the members of the guild to travel to America to tidy up their twinning arrangements with Screen Actors Guild of America -SAG AFTRA and help contribute to the AGN Trust Fund, designed to take care of ailing actors who are presently incapacitated and living at the mercy of their loved ones.

Speaking during the visit, Rollas said: “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and National Executives and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, we bring you warm tidings and felicitations on the successful marriage rites of your beloved wife and our member. Actors Guild of Nigeria was established over 15 years ago and it is the “Face of Nollywood” as our members are Branding Ambassadors who project the positive image of our dear country Nigeria to the world and champion the propagation of culture and tourism through our movies.”

“We would like to thank you for the positive influence you have had on the entertainment industry in Nigeria and support for youths empowerment. Our ultimate objective as a Guild is to deliver better professional and empowerment for our members, provide for their long-term welfare.”

vanguard