By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Redeem Christian Church of God, RCCG, has embarked on menstrual health education for adolescent girls.

The Church has also empowered over 1000 indigent residents at Kurudu village in Bwari Local Government Area of Abuja.

The empowerment which was part of its usual quarterly missionary work included the rendering of free medical services to the beneficiaries and distribution of items such as rice, cooked foods and clothes.

Pastor in-Charge of the RCCG, The Throne Room Parish, Abuja, Tunde Benjamin said that the objective of the mission was to fulfill God’s mandate for the church when he charged them to go out and make disciples of all nations. According to the Pastor, the first objective is for soul winning and the second one is to impact our community.

According to him, “We brought in doctors, nurses and a mobile laboratory test people, drugs, foods and clothes. This is what Jesus Christ talked about. So we are an extension of Jesus Christ here on earth.

“We have to bring change, we have to impact our community, impact their lives because faith without work is dead,” he said. Some of the services rendered at the one day mission included donation of clothes, shoes, food items, sanitary pads, and free medical screening and drugs for common ailments.

“Most of the beneficiaries were screened for HIV, blood sugar level, malaria, blood pressure and were also given health talks. About 200 children were dewormed during the outreach programme.

” The assistant pastor of RCCG, the Throne Room, Emmanuel Mulero, said the initiative was part of the church’s corporate social responsibility to the society. Mr Mulero said it was their way of giving back to the community and showing love to the people of the community.

“The gospel of Jesus Christ, it deals with the spirit, soul and the body. The body is very important and that is why we have come out here with the medical team. We have about 15 doctors, laboratory scientists and pharmacist and we are here to treat people for free.

“Also we have food items, clothings and we are going to give them counseling. We are also going to have post-treatments for those people that might have very serious case.”

One of the beneficiaries, Chinyere Uchendu, said she heard about the outreach from her daughter who had called her on the phone. She thanked the church for the initiative.

Mrs Uchendu, who was seen holding some of the medicines given to her after receiving consultation, said the medicine was for malaria treatment.

“I have benefited a lot. I was not feeling too fine. They did test on me and they have given me drugs and the spoke to me on how to take care of my health.” Another beneficiary, Halima Usman said that her two children were dewormed and given some medications.

She thanked the organisers for remembering the community “as not everyone can afford to go to the hospital”.

