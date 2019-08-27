Ransom-bearing emissaries kidnapped in Kaduna

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna State has raised the alarm that two persons, who were on a mission to deliver ransom for the release of two children of the Kaduna Baptist Bishop earlier kidnapped, were themselves kidnapped by the abductors.

Chairman, CAN, Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph Hayab, who disclosed this yesterday, revealed that the two were abducted by the bandits after collecting the ransom from them without releasing the bishop’s children.

According to him, the Senior Pastor of the Nagarta Baptist Church, Makeri, near Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, was still be held by his abductors, three weeks after abduction.

His words: “Rev. Elisha Numan of Baptist Church Angwan Makeri and the two children of one of our Bishops in Kaduna are still in the hands of kidnappers.

“They were abducted about three weeks ago and are still being held in captivity till date. Their families are helpless and traumatised.

“We are once again calling on security agencies to do the needful and help secure our people.

“Weeks ago, when CAN cried out against the evil being unleashed on our people by these kidnappers, some funny people, using religious as cover, were sponsored to malign and accuse CAN of beating the war drums.

“Thankfully, every peace-loving person knew that they were sponsored to divert attention from the real issues bedevilling the people. The pains of knowing your loved one has been captured by kidnappers and you cannot do anything and no one is saying anything or consoling you is excruciating.

“Keeping silence will not help to address the problem. When we cry out, we are doing so as a wakeup call and also extending invitation to those who share in our pains to join us cry out for justice.

“Rev Elisha was sick when he was kidnapped and we are afraid about his health. The son of our Bishop is just nine years old. He is not strong and matured to go through this torture.

“We are appealing that these innocent people be release.”

