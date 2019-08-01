Breaking News
Translate

Ranching: Akwa Ibom imports 2,000 cattle from Brazil

On 3:23 amIn Newsby

By Harris Emmanuel

The Akwa Ibom State Government  has said that it had imported 2,000 cattle from  Brazil as part of efforts to produce sufficient meats  with a view to increasing protein intake for people of the state.  It added that the development is also aimed at ensuring food sustainability in the oil rich state.

RANCHING

State Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh stated this while interacting with newsmen in Uyo. He added that the state government had adopted a holistic agriculture plans on food security.

He said:  “The ranch was established in conjunction with foreign investors. The cattle have been quarantined. You know in the heat of the election, nobody wanted to venture into that ranch.  And in the heat of that too, the Commissioner for Agriculture lost his seat.

Ruga : Cattle rearing is private business – Senator Bassey(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The reason we quarantined the cattle was that, first we needed to inoculate them. What I mean by quarantined is that we needed to get them acclimatised to the weather and prepare them for the long trip across the Atlantic Ocean.

“While we quarantined and inoculated them, we tried to get some pregnant because it is a long journey and some could die on the way. These are rare breed of cattle that can produce milk and meat at the same time. We are expecting 2,000.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.