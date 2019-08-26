Quickraiz join the big league in African Crowd funding

By Babajide Komolafe

QUICKRAIZ, a crowd funding platform, has joined the big league of crowd funding giants on the continent as she enlisted as a member of African Crowd funding Association (ACfA).

ACfA is a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) that promotes transparency and good governance by setting the highest industry professional standards and ethics in the crowd funding space across the African continent.

Launched July 2018, Quickraiz has redefined the fundraising ecosystem in Nigeria with the provision of world class digital solution that enables a meeting point where people with genuine causes meet individual, groups or corporate organisations that are benevolent to their causes.

In her first year of operation, the platform has paraded over 200 verified campaigns ranging from emergency support, medical funding, religious institution contribution to sport funding, group gifting to mention a few.

On Quickraiz, launching a crowd funding campaign is free, easy and secure. In the same vein, you can donate to any campaign of your choice as an individual or organisation through a modern payment system that meets global standard.

Speaking on the membership of the platform with the African Crowd funding Association, the Head, Sales and Marketing, Remi Jibodu posited that, “We are determined to lead the vanguard of crowd funding in the West African sub region with the goal of creating the most secure, modern and tech driven alternative to funding”.

Speaking on the security of the payment system of the platform, Jibodu said: “We are Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant, what this means is that our platform maintains the highest level of secure environment which is a guarantee that any user on our platform can freely donate to campaigns without compromising his monetary instrument”.

Vanguard