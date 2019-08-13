PZ Cussons unveils new Premier Cool soap, variants

By Chioma Obinna

PZ Cussons last week relaunched one of its flagship products, Premier Cool, to soothe consumer’s lifestyle in the face of innovation in product manufacturing.

At the formal unveiling of the new product which had top leadership team of PZ Cussons and other dignitaries in attendance, new lines of variants of the product were also announced. With the new status, the product now has a new range of alternates such as Odour Defence, Ultimate and Sport.

According to the manufacturers of the product, it now offers consumers ’25–hour freshness’ with the signature icy-cool feel.

Speaking at the launch, Group Brand Activation Manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji described it as an exciting time for Premier Cool as they continue to evolve and improve to meet and satisfy the needs of their consumers. “This relaunch is in continuation of that tradition and also in line with the brand’s strategy to differentiate itself in the market and also sustain its drive to maintain its position as one of the leading soap brands in Nigeria,” she said.

Speaking, the Brand and Activation Manager, Premier, Eniola Ogunlade, said PZ Cussons is committed to help Nigerians by constantly improving their brands to meet their lifestyle attributes. “As a brand that seeks to consistently connect with its stakeholders, we love finding ways to continually evolve and improve to exceed expectations, satisfy the needs of our consumers, and create unique experiences with them.

“It now comes in a trendier packaging and consumers now have the luxury of choice with three variants. We believe these product improvements in performance and aesthetics reflect the brand’s penchant for consistent and superior offerings to Nigerians and we are certain that they would be quite pleased to experience it,” she said.

On his part, Campaign Ambassador, Leo Babarinde DaSilva said: “As a bona fide Nigerian youth, I have come to appreciate more the need for efficient hygiene products. My lifestyle and that of many young Nigerians, is characterised by constant and unrelenting activity and it’s commendable that the Premier Cool brand recognizes this, and has enhanced the product to help us through our activity-filled lifestyles.”

Following its relaunch, the all-new Premier Cool soap is now set to debut in various markets and nationwide.

