PSG suffer early season defeat at Rennes

Champions Paris Saint-Germain slipped up in their second league game of the season losing 2-1 to Rennes on Sunday in a repeat of April’s French Cup final.

Striker Edinson Cavani scored for the visitors in Brittany after a quarter of an hour before Mbaye Niang and Romain del Castillo responded for the home side just after the break.

PSG were without forward Neymar for a third successive game this term with the world’s most expensive player continuing to be the subject of interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

