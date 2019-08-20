Provide answers to Buhari’s failure now – PDP asks APC

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the All Progressives Congress, APC, to provide answers to President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure, accusing Buhari of crippling of the economy.

In a statement disclosed on Monday, by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party advised APC to stop its boxing and address the failures of Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state reads thus:

Rather than always seeking to politicize important national issues, the APC should assist President Buhari in providing answers to his failures, including the crippling of our economy and the erosion of our national cohesion, which have resulted in resentment across our nation.

It is appalling that at a time the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians are condemning reprehensible acts and seeking for solutions, the APC is gloating and playing politics on very grave issues that borders on national security and stability.

The PDP therefore demands that APC come clean on the ignoble roles it is playing in undermining our national integrity and efforts towards a stable polity.

Vanguard