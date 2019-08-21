Profile of the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba

By Joseph Erunke

The newly appointed Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba is from Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Emeka Nwajiuba was born on August 20, 1967.

He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1989, after pursuing his LLM at University of Lagos and PhD at the University of Jos, respectively.

He had served as House of Representatives committee chairman on Land, Housing and works from 1999 to 2003 before contesting Imo governorship on the platform of APP in 2003, 2007 and as CPC candidate in 2011.

He was secretary of the Constitution Drafting Committee that produced the Constitution of the merger committee to form the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2013.

Nwajiuba contested the Imo State governorship election in 2003, challenging the then incumbent governor, Chief Achike Udenwa of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has been President Muhammadu Buhari’s most trusted ally from the time of APP till date.

He coordinated the political pressure group that bought 2019 All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nwajiuba, who remains a core APC member, won election into the House of Representatives to represent Okigwe North Constituency under the ticket of the Accord Party in the 2019 poll.

He defected to the ruling APC shortly after his nomination for the minister and subsequent screening by the Senate.

Vanguard