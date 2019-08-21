Breaking News
Profile of New Minister of Police Affairs

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi was born in 1953 in Dingyadi, Sokoto State. He had his Secondary Education at Government College, Sokoto. After his secondary education, he went to the School of Basic Studies for a 2-year course.

Maigari Dingyadi

He later gained admission to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and graduated in 1978. He represented Bodinga Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

He was one time, the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government and Chairman National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Abuja He is married with 7 children. His hobbies including reading and engaging in associations.

