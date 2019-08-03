Probe alleged secret burial of soldiers, PDP tells NASS

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday, called on the National Assembly to immediately open an inquest into the shocking report by the Wall Street Journal, WSJ, asserting the secret burial of 1,000 Nigerian soldiers, allegedly killed in the anti-insurgency war in the Northeast.

The party called o the National Assembly to respond to the apprehensions of Nigerians by immediately setting up a special security committee to conduct a forensic investigation into the truth or otherwise of the report, with the tenor and mode as prescribed for security issues in the 1999 Constitution (as Amended.)

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that its “demand is predicated on the brazen attempt by the Buhari Presidency to politicize such huge security issue and making uncomplimentary allusions to the plight of our troops, in yet another unpatriotic and insensitive press release on the state of our nation.

“It is unfortunate that at this time when patriotic Nigerians are distressed about the well-being of our gallant soldiers and seeking solutions to the challenges they face in the front, the Buhari Presidency is rather issuing press statements, just like the one it released on Friday, August 2, 2019, wherein it leveraged on the plight of our soldiers to boast on how to retain a stolen presidential mandate.

“Instead of showing concern over the fate of our troops, taking concrete steps on the issue at stake and reassuring an anxious nation, the Buhari Presidency is rather seeking to draw political capital from our security challenges by flaunting a despicable self-confidence on the Presidential election petition pending in the Court of Appeal, and how, in its own words, ‘the judiciary would always come to conclusions.”

The statement further read: “It is imperative to state that such comments send very wrong signal against our judiciary and we urge the judiciary arm to insulate herself from the nocturnal shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the cabal at the Presidency, which have gone into frenzy following the apparent collapse of their defence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“While the Buhari Presidency, has with its latest stance on such grave security issue, further exhibited that it has come short of appropriate solutions to the security challenges facing our nation, the PDP states that waving off of such without the least effort to unravel the issues and reassure Nigerians, shows total failure of leadership.

“The PDP holds that President Buhari has again failed to demonstrate that he has the capacity and commitment to ensure the security of our nation.”

Vanguard