Pro-biafra groups not part of “revolutionary protest”

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A coalition of pro-Biafra groups yesterday, said that they would not be part of the planned “revolutionary protest” in the country on Monday as proposed by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress ,AAC, Omoyele Sowore, and his group of activists.

Some of the pro- Biafra groups who spoke in Owerri, included the Biafra Independence Organization, BIO, Igbo Revolutionary Movement, IRM, Eastern Peoples Renewal, EPR, and Biafra Clergy Network ,BCM, through their Administrative Secretary, Emeka Ibekwe.

Their reason was that the planned protest would derail their vision of the actualization of a Biafra republic.

They also called on all their members in across the southeast region to avoid the said protest.

According to them, “A coalition of pro-Biafra groups namely Biafra Independence Organization(BIO) Igbo Revolutionary Movement(IRM) Eastern Peoples Renewal(EPR) Biafra Clergy Network (BCM) and others have resolved not to partake on the Tuesday’s scheduled revolutionary protest organized by some failed politicians.

“Ndigbo should be very careful of engaging themselves in a subtle adventures that will derail our Biafra restoration agenda.

“We must not learn from history and allow ourselves to be used by hypocritical enemies who always capitalized on our ingenuity to self determination in pushing us out of our primary target of Biafra actualization and restoration agenda to a camouflaged protest for Nigeria democratic survival.

“The so called street Revolutionary protest slated on Monday 5th August is not for the people of Biafra, it is masterminded by people and failed politicians that don’t regard our people. It is another scheme to waste blood of innocent Biafrans because the security agents may not attack the yorubas and Hausas that are involved.

“The people of Biafra must be diligence and wise enough to discern when our our oppressors are using our enemies to lure us into unnecessary deaths.”

They added: “Our position is not poured out of cowardice or fear but out of conviction that the organizers of the revolutionary protest don’t have the Biafra interest but to achieve their own selfish political goals.

“The coalition of pro Biafra agitators advised all members of Biafra agitating groups to decline involvement and participation of the Monday’s scheduled revolutionary protest in Aba, Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Abakiliki because the blood of Biafrans are too precious to waste for the sustenance of Nigeria democratic survival.”

