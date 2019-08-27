Prince Ned Nwokolo foundation hosts soccer stars project screening in Delta state

By Chris Onuoha

The empowerment train of Hon. Ned Nwoko may be railing faster to impact the lives of youngsters, as his Foundation, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation concludes arrangements to host Soccer Star Project in Delta state, few days after the successful 3days screening exercise in Lagos state.

The Delta state exercise will commence on the 28th of August, through 30th of August at Asaba Township Stadium. All participants are expected to be at the township stadium for screening and coaching, where talents will be discovered, nurtured and promoted.

As the Grand Patron of 60Goals Soccer Stars Project, Hon. Ned Nwoko, through his foundation will be hosting the Delta state screening exercise to scout for soccer talents, who will be empowered, promoted and given a reason to grow and become agents of positive change.

According to Mr Francis, former National under 23 player under Eguavon and Project manager of 60Goals Soccer Stars Project, he noted that the project has recorded impressive impact, few days into its commencements. He stressed that the partnership with Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation has indeed hastened the accelerations and impacts of the project, especially through supports and provisional privileges.

Already, the Project has confirmed 22 screened footballers and 2 Keepers, international endorsement deals for 9 screened players and other yet to come benefits for potential participants who perform excellently well.

The project has also received international coaches, soccer consultants to ensure a smooth delivery of the project and a global promotion of screened talents during the exercises which will be held across 15 states in Nigeria.

Vanguard