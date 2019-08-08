members-elect

By Ephraim Oseji

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akoko-Edo, Edo State, Segun Ajayi has urged the 12 remaining members-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly, who are yet to be sworn in as members of the House to do so without further delay.

In a statement yesterday, he said: ‘’I implore you all to emulate your counterparts in Bauchi State, who shared similar view and circumstances upon the proclamation of the House by their governor, Alhaji Bala Mohamed like you, and have since made themselves available for inauguration in the interest of peace, development and general well-being of the state.

“The quarrel and infighting amongst you against our amiable governor, Godwin Obaseki, is very unnecessary and uncalled for in the first instance.

“You were all voted to represent your people (constituency) by making laws that will impact their lives and not to go there to fight over the seat of the speakership or other principal offices.

“As it stands, your constituents are being denied a voice and representation in the Assembly because of your decisions to deny them the opportunity of being well represented on the floor of the House.

“You must all excuse yourselves from all undue influences that suggest fighting the interest of our dear Governor Obaseki, whose track record since assumption of office have been progressive and people-oriented.

“I urge you all 12 members-elect to do the needful as a matter of urgency and put yourselves forward to be sworn in as members of the 7th House of Assembly.”

