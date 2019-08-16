Poultry brooding services required in The 36 states and FCT

Breaking News
The African Chicken Genetic Gains Program (https://africacgg.net/) is hereby calling on all poultry farms interested in offering brooding services (i.e. Mother units – MU) for the supply of 6-weeks old started chicks of the highly producing chicken breeds to smallholder poultry farmers throughout Nigeria.

Eligibility:

  1. Poultry farms with at least 5 years experience.

  2. Strong interest in serving poultry producers of small flocks (5-50 birds).

  3. A minimum of 1,000 DOC capacity brooder house.

Requirement:

  1. Facilities on the farm (Include relevant pictures).

  2. Staff strength (Animal scientists, veterinarians and workers).

  3. Bio-security measures.

  4. Number of farmers patronizing the farm.

  5. Previous brooding records (At least two cycles).

Support:

  1. Financing options for DOC (Credit at single digit interest rate).

  2. Free technical training for 1 supervisor and 2 workers each.

  3. Regular market information for started chicks (i.e. 6 weeks old).

  4. Guaranteed off-take of market birds from the MU’s network of smallholders.

  5. Free registration in the Smallholder Poultry Forum (A national innovation platform for smallholder poultry producers).

Interested farms are to submit an expression of interest by email to africacgg.nigeria@gmail.com, latest by 31st August, 2019. For enquiries call: 09086544205 or visit www.spfnigeria.org.

