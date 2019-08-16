Poultry brooding services required in The 36 states and FCT

The African Chicken Genetic Gains Program (https://africacgg.net/) is hereby calling on all poultry farms interested in offering brooding services (i.e. Mother units – MU) for the supply of 6-weeks old started chicks of the highly producing chicken breeds to smallholder poultry farmers throughout Nigeria.
Eligibility:
-
Poultry farms with at least 5 years experience.
-
Strong interest in serving poultry producers of small flocks (5-50 birds).
-
A minimum of 1,000 DOC capacity brooder house.
Requirement:
-
Facilities on the farm (Include relevant pictures).
-
Staff strength (Animal scientists, veterinarians and workers).
-
Bio-security measures.
-
Number of farmers patronizing the farm.
-
Previous brooding records (At least two cycles).
Support:
-
Financing options for DOC (Credit at single digit interest rate).
-
Free technical training for 1 supervisor and 2 workers each.
-
Regular market information for started chicks (i.e. 6 weeks old).
-
Guaranteed off-take of market birds from the MU’s network of smallholders.
-
Free registration in the Smallholder Poultry Forum (A national innovation platform for smallholder poultry producers).
Interested farms are to submit an expression of interest by email to africacgg.nigeria@gmail.com, latest by 31st August, 2019. For enquiries call: 09086544205 or visit www.spfnigeria.org.