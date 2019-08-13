Police retirees decry delay in pension payment

By Rosemary Onuoha

Police retirees under the aegis of Association of Retired Police Officers, ARPO, in the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, have decried the delay in the remittance of their accrued rights which they say have been in arrears of one year.

They also condemned the refusal of Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, to pay them from their contributions made since they joined the CPS.

According to the retirees, the situation is causing untold hardship to them and their families.

A member of the association, who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, said that the police retirees deserve better treatment in their retirement life after 35 years of meritorious services to their fatherland, and having put their lives on the line for the safety of the country and her citizens.

READ ALSO:

He stated further: “It is absurd that the National Pension Commission, PenCom, has refused to approve payment to retirees from the available balances in our Retirement Savings Accounts, RSA, pending when the Federal Government will pay our accrued rights.

“Part of our agitations is that PFAs are not allowed to pay us from our own contributions that we made since we joined the CPS.

“We have every right to ask for this because the Federal Government is unable to fulfil its obligation in the first place. And so within this problem, PenCom should exhibit a human face in its regulatory and supervisory activities. “Some of the retirees die without enjoying the fruit of their labour on the back of the Commission’s claim of waiting for accrued rights.

“While waiting for accrued rights, PenCom should allow PFAs to pay retirees from the balance in their RSAs. By the time a retiree is paid for a year, the accrued rights are paid and then the PFA can regularize and pay the balance.

“The Federal Government should immediately pay accrued rights to relieve the retirees even if it’s not much. President Buhari should give us what is ours. We should also be paid gratuity and unless this is done, the police will remain cheated and will feel cheated.”

VANGUARD