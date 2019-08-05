Police prevent #RevolutionNow usage of Unity Fountain

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

…Group move to National Human Rights Commission

Following heavy Police presence at the Unity Fountain in Abuja which prevented scores of Revolution Now protesters from assembling, the group moved to the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission in Maitama where they presented their petition.

In the said letter delivered by Dare Atoye Ariyo, Coordinator of the Abuja protest, the protesters expressed unhappiness and dissatisfaction over the continued silence of the Commission over the undemocratic incidences in the country.

Ariyo said, “The ever-growing proclivity of the President Buhari-led regime for human rights abuses is indicative of a complete departure from all democratic tenets, norms and practices.”

“We believe that these events are not only undemocratic but they are also disgraceful for a country like Nigeria that practices constitutional democracy.

“However, we are completely dissatisfied by the eerie silence of the National Human Rights Commission in the face of these undemocratic developments.

“Our dissatisfaction is further aggravated by the fact that the role of the NHRC in defending the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Nigerians is well-revered and dearly treasured by Nigerians.”

He cited the arrest of the #RevolutionNow protest convener, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services, as undemocratic and disgraceful.

