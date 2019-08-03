By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

…IGP Warns Groups, Individuals to desist or face consequences.

…Police insist, No plan to charge Nigerians on VGS Mobile Application.

The Nigerian Police Force said on Saturday that plans by a group, Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria to instigation Nigerians into a revolution march against the government of Nigeria on August 5, 2019, with a view to forcing regime change, amounted to treasonable felony and acts of terrorism.

Consequently, the Police warn that it will not sit by and watch any individual or group in the country cause anarchy and go scot-free.

A statement from Force headquarters said, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media by the ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and others’, inciting Nigerians, home and abroad, to join a planned ‘revolution’ march against the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, 5th August, 2019 with the sole aim of forcing a regime change in the country.

“The Force wishes to state unequivocally that the call amounts to treasonable felony and acts of terrorism and will therefore not stand idly by and watch any individual or group in the social cause anarchy in the land.

” While acknowledging the rights of Nigerians to embark on protest, the Force wishes to note that such rights should not translate to a violent and forceful change of government which clearly is the meaning of ‘revolution’.

” Needless to state that Nigeria is a democratic republic and has well-defined processes for change of government, exercised periodically during the various cycle of elections.

“The Force therefore warns the organizers, sponsors, allies, supporters, associates and sympathizers of the group ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria’ to, in their own interest, steer clear of any such planned protest, demonstration, acts of incitement and proposed “revolution”, as the full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any individual or group engaged or found participating in the above planned criminal act.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore enjoined to impress on their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used in whatever form by any person or group of persons to cause a breach of law and order in the country.

“The Police will work with other Law Enforcement Agencies and positive minded Nigerians to protect, defend and secure our public peace and space.

Meanwhile, the Police headquarters also disclosed that the new VGS Mobile Application being a test run for emergency usage by the police will be for free advising Nigerians to disregard reports that it will cost #12,000 to operate.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba titled Police VGS- Mobile APP: No Plans to Charge Nigerians’ said, “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a publication captioned ‘‘Nigeria Police Demand N12,000 to use Emergency App’’.

” The Force wishes to state that there are no plans whatsoever to charge Nigerians for services bordering on Emergency Crime Reportage through the use of Police-VGS Mobile-App.

“The mobile app, which is comparable to the Police 911 emergency toll-free line obtainable in other climes, is still undergoing internal-test and the Force is working out modalities on how Nigerians can benefit from its use free of charge.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamui has directed the Management of Vigiscope Nigeria Limited to expunge the payment option on the app and to strictly adhere to the original terms of reference.

“The IGP has further directed a comprehensive investigation and forensic auditing of all accounts as they concern the alleged payment of subscription fee by some Nigerians.

“The Force notes that it will no doubt continue to partner with relevant private entities in evolving technologically driven solutions towards smartly combatting crimes and addressing security challenges within the country

“However, such partnership must be done taking into cognizance statutes guiding the Force, the overriding interest of the public and International Best Practices.”

