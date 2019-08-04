Police issue ultimatum on illegal firearms in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State on Sunday issued a 3-day ultimatum for people in possession of unlicensed and authorised firearms to surrender them to the command.

The ultimatum was part of the decision reached at the emergency Joint Security Meeting held in Enugu on Friday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that those in possession of unauthorised firearms should surrender them to Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe.

He said it should be done through either the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) or Divisional Police Officers.

According to him, the Command is urging strict compliance to this with effect from Aug. 3, a day after the Emergency Joint Security Meeting.

“The Command further wishes to make it categorically clear that anyone found in possession of any unlicensed/unauthorized firearms after the expiration of the three days given will be diligently prosecuted in line with the relevant section of the law.

“The security operatives of the Command working in partnership with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders have been directed by the commissioner of police to fish out those within the categories mentioned above.

“The commissioner of police enjoins all to be law abiding,’’ he said.

The Emergency Joint Security Meeting was sequel to the brutal killing of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr Paul Offu, Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

Offu was killed by yet to be identified suspected armed men along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, Aug. 1.

