Police investigate death of UNN final year student

By Christian Odu

The Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a 400 Level student of Public Administration of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, by a colleague in 200 Level.

It was gathered that on July 31, one 23-year-old Nnamdi, alias Tiny, a second-year student of UNN, stabbed one Chukwudi Mba, said to be a 400 Level student of Public Administration, which led to Mba’s death, at their Alfred’s Lodge over a yet to be established issue.

It was further gathered that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, has ordered a full-scale investigation, just as the suspect is helping the operatives in their investigations and the corpse deposited in a mortuary.

