Breaking News
Translate

Police investigate death of UNN final year student

On 3:35 amIn Newsby

By Christian Odu

The Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a 400 Level student of Public Administration of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, by a colleague in 200 Level.

UNN
UNN

It was gathered that on July 31, one 23-year-old Nnamdi, alias Tiny, a second-year student of UNN, stabbed one Chukwudi Mba, said to be a 400 Level student of Public Administration, which led to Mba’s death, at their Alfred’s Lodge over a yet to be established issue.

READ ALSO: ‘Malaysia authorities butchered my husband in guise of autopsy’

It was further gathered that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, has ordered a full-scale investigation, just as the suspect is helping the operatives in their investigations and the corpse deposited in a mortuary.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.