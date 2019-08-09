Police ask army 5 pertinent questions after killing officers

Following the killings of three officers that led to the escape of notorious kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, the Nigerian Police has asked the army five questions.

Following a press release, the police ask:

Where’s the notorious kidnapper, Alhji Hamisu Bala Wadume, ‘rescued’ by the soldiers?

How could a kidnap suspect properly restrained with handcuffs by the police escape from the hands of the military?

Why were the police operatives shot at close range even after they had identified themselves as police officers on legitimate duty as evident in the video now in circulation?

How and why was Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume released by the soldiers?

If Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume is a ‘victim of kidnap’ as claimed and properly rescued, why was he not taken to the Army Base for documentation purposes and debriefing in line with the standard operating procedures in the Nigerian Army?

Vanguard