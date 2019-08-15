Police arrest woman for allegedly detaining 10-year-old boy in kennel

Lagos – The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old woman, Onyinye Mbadike who was in a viral video on social media, where she allegedly detained a boy in a dog kennel in Lagos.

Caught at last: The woman who beat a boy and locked him up in a cage https://t.co/PUfkQSQhpuhttps://t.co/lJ9K9kgVZk — Taiwo Obe (@araisokun) August 15, 2019

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana said in a statement that a team of detectives from the Gender Unit, Command’s Headquarters, Ikeja, had arrested the woman at of No. 7 Trimnell Street, Aguda for assault and child abuse.

“The viral video on the social media showed the suspect torturing one Chibike EziAmaka; 10, of same address. The video also showed the suspect locking the boy up in a dog’s kennel, sharing space with dogs.

“The video was widely condemned by well-meaning Nigerians. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu ordered the Gender Unit of the Command to identify the Woman in the video, rescue the child and make the suspect face the full wrath of the law.

“Domestic and Sexual Response Team (DSVRT), Alausa Ikeja also interfered to the call for investigation with a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police to that effect.

“The Gender Unit traced the suspect to Chumpe Liquor Store, Surulere and her residence at Aguda. The 10 year-old boy was rescued and taken to a secured shelter,’’ Elkana said.

He said that the suspect admitted that she was the one in the video flogging the child with a belt, but denied locking the boy in a cage with dogs.

The police spokesman also said that the woman claimed she only locked the boy in an empty dog kennel where bags are kept.

“She claimed to have locked up the boy for few hours before bringing him out. She alleged that the boy took a hot drink in their refrigerator and was misbehaving.

“She said that the boy also smashed the side mirror of her Toyota Camry with stone which made her to detain him in the dog kennel,” Elkana said.

The PPRO added that investigation revealed that the boy lost his parents and was brought to Lagos in 2012 from Anambra State by the mother of the suspect along with his two siblings.

He said the suspect and the boy are cousins, adding that the suspect would be charged to court.

The police, however, reiterated its commitment towards protecting the rights of children and other vulnerable members of the society from all forms of violence and abuses. ((NAN)

