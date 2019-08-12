By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA- Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 52-year-old Emmanuel Ikhine for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 18- year- old daughter (name withheld).

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state ,Abimbola Oyeyemi who stated this in a statement ,said the

suspect who resides at no 6, Iyaniwura street joju area of Sango-Ota was arrested following a report by one Yemisi Ashade .

Oyeyemi said Ashade went to the station with the victim and complained that the victim came to her to report how her father has been abusing her sexually whenever she is alone at home.

The PPRO further said ,the suspect did it with threat to deal with her if she dares to tell anyone about it.

According to Oyeyemi , “She stated further that she can no longer bear the sexual assault hence she confided on her.

“Upon the report, the DPO sango ota csp Godwin Idehai detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy father was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he made a confessional statement that he has been having carnal knowledge of the victim long before now since he has separated with his wife.

“The victim who claimed to be the only girl amongst the three children of her father explained how the suspect has been sleeping with her whenever her two brothers are not around with threat, but when she can not bear it, she reported to their neighbour who brought her to the station to report.

“The victim was taken to general hospital where it was confirmed that she is already pregnant for her father.

“Meanwhile the commissioner of police cp Bashir makama has ordered for the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution”.