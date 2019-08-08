Lagos – The police on Thursday arraigned a 17-year-old student in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The student, whose address was not provided, is charged with rape.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 23, at Yaba area of Lagos State.

John alleged that the defendant lured the girl to his house where he raped her.

He said the girl’s parents reported the case to the police and the defendant was apprehended.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate P.E Nwaka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 9. (NAN)

VANGUARD