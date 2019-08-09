DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu has ordered the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information to liaise with appropriate Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) to speedily produce a design for the development of permanent site of The Pointer Newspaper.

Mr Aniagwu who paid a familiarization tour of The Pointer Newspaper which is one of parastatals supervised by his Ministry on Friday frowned at the deplorable state of the structure which is currently serving as the office of the newspaper company owned by the Delta State Government.

“I want us to commence the process of developing the permanent site of The Pointer Newspaper immediately, where they are now is not depicting the image of the dream stronger Delta of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.”

“Our Governor believes in well-motivated workforce and an ideal environment is required for the workers to bring out their bests that is why a multi-billion naira Central Secretariat is being constructed.”

“The good thing about The Pointer Newspaper is that there is already an existing land for the permanent site; the Permanent Secretary should liaise with the appropriate MDAs to bring out the designs for the development of the permanent site immediately, because, the officers of The Pointer Newspaper should operate in a conducive environment,” Mr Aniagwu said.

From The Pointer Newspaper premises, Mr Aniagwu inspected the permanent site of the newspaper and also, inspected the printing press of the Ministry of Information and unscheduled visit to the Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS).

At The Pointer Newspaper office, the General Manager of the company, Mr Monday Uwagwu explained how the company operates while the Director Printing Press, Mr Lucky Omokri took the Commissioner round.