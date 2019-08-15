Please recognise us, Enugu indigenous Muslims beg Ugwuanyi

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – MUSLIM community in Enugu North senatorial districts, Thursday called on governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to recognise and include them in the affairs of governance.

The leader of the Muslim community, Alhaji Sani-Muhammed Ugwuanyi, who made this call during an interview in his residence at Nsukka, few days after Sallah celebration, commended Ugwuanyi for his commitment in delivering good governance.

Amir Ugwuanyi also pleaded with governor Ugwuanyi to activate his earlier appointment of the Muslim leader as a Board Member in the State.

According to him, the governor had appointed him as State Board member when he visited Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, the Muslim leader’s council area, on December 23, 2019 for governorship campaign, on grounds that he was “bigger than my earlier appointment as Executive Assistant (EA)”.

He disclosed that Enugu indigenous Muslims immensely supported the governor’s election and re-election projects and attended all his campaigns during the 2019 election process because of their belief in him. But according to him, he had not seen or heard anything about either EA or Board appointment since Ugwuanyi’s, alleged, proclamation.

The Muslim leader, who commended the governor for his good works in the State since he assumed office in 2015, adding that, “he is performing; Governor Ugwuanyi is doing very well, no doubt about that,” also stressed that even though he would like the governor to activate the board appointment, but that he was more concerned about many of their indigenous members who were graduates but jobless.

“The issue is that in as much I want the hardworking governor to make true my appointment, I am more concerned about our children – Igbo Muslims of Enugu State extraction – young graduates but without jobs. We appeal to Governor Ugwuanyi to recognize us, our leaders and our children, and carry us along” he pleaded.

He however, lamented the alleged outrageous mismanagement of the affairs of the State’s Muslims Pilgrims Board (MPB) and called for the governor’s quick intervention to put the house in order. He noted that he had received several complaints from different quarters, and as well expressed dissatisfaction and lack of confidence on the present leadership of the board.

While stressing on the rising insecurity in the country, Amir Ugwuanyi, declared that the government knew the solution to the problem, saying that, “government, right from the central down the line, knows what to do to exterminate the problem or at least, drastically reduce it. Take it from me, they know what to do, no need stressing on it,” he insisted.

On herdsmen-related security challenges in the State, Amir Ugwuanyi stated that the Muslim community had a representative, in the person of Alhaji Yusuf Sambo, who he said was handling the matter, in partnership with the government, expressing hope that the situation would soon be over.

He commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his proactive, humble and peaceful manner of handling sensitive challenges and overall government architecture, and declared full confidence of the Muslim community in the governor.

Vanguard