Please let me go, Omeruo begs Chelsea

On 7:39 am

…As Leganes ready N1.8b bid

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has pleaded with Chelsea to accept Leganes’  €4.6m (about N1.8bn) bid, so that he can continue to play for the Spanish Laliga club.

It was reported in England that Leganes tabled a bid, but Chelsea rejected the offer but they are now ready to raise the sum to €4.6m so that they can land Omeruo who was crucial to their campaign last season.

It remains unclear if Chelsea will consider that good enough, as Omeruo has improved remarkably and Frank Lampard is looking at all his defensive options. Omeruo, on the other hand, has declared his desire to remain in Spain.

“Yes, Leganes is a team that I want to be part of because the manager trusts me soo much and wants to give me a lot of opportunities.

I’m happy that they are putting efforts and they have increased their offer. Hopefully, the deal happens, I hope Chelsea work with them and make the deal happen.”

