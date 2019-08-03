PHOTOS: Thousands displaced, houses submerged by flood in Imo 

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Thousands of people including houses were said to have been displaced in Orsu Obodo community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, by flood.

The flood, they said, was as a result of the heavy downpour which started since Thursday.

But on Saturday, the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Head of Imo/Abia operations office of Mr Evans Ugoh, put the figure of the displaced people to two thousand and that sixty houses were also submerged by the flood.

Just as the lawmaker representing Oguta at the Imo State House of Assembly, Frank Ugboma, who visited the affected communities alongside NEMA, has called on the government, spirited individuals to come to their rescue.

According to the Oguta lawmaker, briefly said: “Imo State government to provide immediate succour for the displaced people. This community needs urgent attention now for them to live.

“I feel the pain of all of you and we are making an effect to provide urgent succour for all of you so be assured that the government is aware of your problem.”

Vanguard was told that the number of the affected people and houses are increasing and that properties belonging to the affected areas were also completely destroyed.

One of the persons affected in the area said to Vanguard that “We have suffered. Since Friday after the heavy downpour, our houses have been covered by water and we have lost our properties we seriously in pains.

“The situation is difficult for us. What we just need is something to keep us moving our people are really suffering now. Help us.

“In my own thinking. The number of people are more than two thousand and more than hundred houses have been destroyed. Many of our properties have been swallowed by the flood.”