Breaking News
Photos: Sanwo-Olu, other govs celebrate Sallah with Buhari
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right), Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State were in Daura, Katsina, on Tuesday to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with President Muhammadu Buhari.
