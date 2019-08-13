Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Sanwo-Olu, other govs celebrate Sallah with Buhari

On 8:28 pmIn News, Photosby

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right), Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State were in Daura, Katsina, on Tuesday to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari Sanwo-Olu
President Muhammadu Buhari (left), exchanging pleasantries with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) during the Governors’ visit to the President in Daura, Katsina, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. With them are Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu (middle); Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi (2nd right) and Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State (2nd left).

Kogi State Gov’t denies herdsmen attack at Lokoja motor park
Buhari Sanwo-Olu
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu; Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi President Muhammadu Buhari; Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State during the Governors’ visit to the President in Daura, Katsina, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Buhari Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.