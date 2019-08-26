President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development on 26th Aug 2019.
See photos below…
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development on 26th Aug 2019.
See photos below…