Photos: President Buhari arrives Japan ahead of Tokyo International Conference

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development on 26th Aug 2019.

President Buhari with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Nigerian Ambassador to Japan Amb. Mohammed Gana Yisa as he arrives Japan ahead of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development on 26th Aug 2019

