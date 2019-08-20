Photos: How Epe residents attacked EFCC officials

Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were attacked by some residents of Epe in Lagos when they (EFCC) raided the home of the former Governor of Lagos state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

In a video shared on social media, some youth were seen in front of the residence of the former governor who is from the area.

Reports have it that the windscreen of one of the vehicles that conveyed the EFCC officials got shattered while the youth hurled insults at them.

See photos below:

Vanguard