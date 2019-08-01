Breaking News
Photos: Another two-storey building collapses in Lagos

12:50 am

Photos show another two-storey building which has collapsed in Lagos, making it a recurrence.

Recall that a three-storey building had collapsed at Ita Faji, at Lagos Island and 22 pupils were trapped.

Meanwhile, the two-storey building collapsed on Thursday at Adio street, Bariga in Gbagada, Lagos state.

Reports say the building collapsed around 7:00 am.

No life was lost in the building collapse.

Meanwhile, lack of maintenance is believed to be the reason for the building’s collapse.

Below are pictures of the collapsed building.

