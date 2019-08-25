People started seeing me differently the moment I ventured into politics — Femi Adebayo

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo has described his delving into politics as a divine calling, noting that he didn’t go about lobbying for his appointment as the Special Adviser to the former Governor of Kwara State on Arts, Culture and Tourism, AbdulFatah Ahmed .

Adebayo said this in a recent chat with Potpourri. The actor said that people started seeing him differently the moment he ventured into politics. “I cannot deny the fact that being popular as an actor has helped me to get in touch especially with people at the grass roots.”

“ I think if you are loved by the people, you should be the person to be a politician. I was called to serve as a special adviser to the governor of Kwara State. I didn’t go lobbying for it.”

“That means you feel the people more and they in turn will feel free to express what they need from you and you will be able to execute those things you think will be of immense benefit to them.”

As the former Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State, Adebayo recalled that, he championed the rebranding of the cultures and tourist attractions in Kwara State, where he brought them under one umbrella tagged “Our Kwara.”

Explaining further, the son of legendary actor, Adebayo Salami alias Oga Bello said: “When I got to my state, I realized we have many beautiful cultures and tourist attractions that people do not know. We decided to create awareness about the cultures and tourist attractions in Kwara State for people to know and of course, encourage investors. And to God be the glory, we were able to achieve that. I did branding for those cultures and tourist attractions, bringing them under one umbrella tagged: Our Kwara. It’s all over Kwara and that’s what makes up Kwara State: our culture and our tourism potentials.” The actor, who trained as a lawyer but dumped the noble profession for acting revealed that he’s currently working on the sequel of his movie, Jelili titled, “Return of Jelili.”

Adeboye said they shot the movie, which he reportedly earmarked N25 million as his budget about a year ago, in Ibadan and Ilorin.

Vanguardngr.com