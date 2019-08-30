Pensioners appeal to Ikpeazu over 32-month arrears

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Pensioners in Abia State, yesterday, urged Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to consider their plight and pay their 32 months pension arrears and 19 years unpaid gratuities.

The pensioners, numbering over 100 and dressed in black, who embarked on a two-day prayer summit/protest march, prayed God to intervene on their behalf to save them from suffering.

Chairman of the group, Deacon Amaugo Daniel, described their experience as unbearable and appealed to the governor to pay them without further delay.

In his words: “We have been dehumanised. Many have died while more are ill. Hence, we embarked on a state-wide prayer summit/protest.”

However, the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, told Vanguard that the state government is negotiating with the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, in the state and wondered why a splinter group would embark on a protest.

He said the government is determined to end irregular pension payments through a contributory pension scheme and called for patience to enable the government to do the needful.

Vanguard