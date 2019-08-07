Breaking News
Translate

PENGASSAN elects Ohaeri new President

On 12:05 amIn Newsby

By Victor Ahiuma- Young

THE Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has elected a new   President. He is Comrade Engr. Ndukaku Michael Ohaeri, who before the election was the Association’s   National Industrial Relations Officer NIRO. Comrade Ohaeri is expected to complete the tenure of the late Francis Olabode Johnson who died in May   31 after a brief illness, expiring in June 2020.

*Engr. Ohaeri

Comrade Ohaeri defeated Comrade Frank Asunobi the acting president and deputy president in a emergency NEC of the Association held Regent Hotel in Lagos.   Also elected were Comrade Kingsley C. Ajoku as National Industrial Relations Officer, while the position of   National Auditor 2   went to Comrade Kiri Barile.

N15m bailout: Nesiama appeals to Sports Ministry, AFN for repayment(Opens in a new browser tab)

Highlights of the meeting was the confirmation of the setting up of a Trust Fund and the expected agreed contributions from members and other stakeholders for the FOJ memorial fund.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.