PENGASSAN elects Ohaeri new President

By Victor Ahiuma- Young

THE Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has elected a new President. He is Comrade Engr. Ndukaku Michael Ohaeri, who before the election was the Association’s National Industrial Relations Officer NIRO. Comrade Ohaeri is expected to complete the tenure of the late Francis Olabode Johnson who died in May 31 after a brief illness, expiring in June 2020.

Comrade Ohaeri defeated Comrade Frank Asunobi the acting president and deputy president in a emergency NEC of the Association held Regent Hotel in Lagos. Also elected were Comrade Kingsley C. Ajoku as National Industrial Relations Officer, while the position of National Auditor 2 went to Comrade Kiri Barile.

Highlights of the meeting was the confirmation of the setting up of a Trust Fund and the expected agreed contributions from members and other stakeholders for the FOJ memorial fund.

Vanguard