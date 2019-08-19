PDP screens Wada, Dino, Alaibe for Bayelsa, Kogi guber polls

…As Makinde rules out preferential treatment for any aspirant

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday began screening of its governorship aspirants for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections billed to hold on November 16, 2019.

The exercise which held simultaneously at two different venues drew a mammoth crowd of supporters who thronged the venues singing praises of whoever brought them to do their bidding.

While PDP aspirants from Bayelsa were undergoing screening at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, those from Kogi were screened at Legacy House, the party’s presidential campaign office in the Maitama district of Abuja.

Speaking separately with newsmen after going through the screening, the aspirants expressed satisfaction in the exercise and thanked the leadership of the party for the thoroughness of the process.

Immediate past governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada (retd), who was the first aspirant to be screened, described the exercise as satisfactory.

“I am confident in the screening committee chaired by Governor Darius Ishaku which is doing a thorough and professional job. I am satisfied with the process and I have confidence in the panel. I have a very positive disposition to what they have done,” he said.

The PDP lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye also spoke in like manner, saying he had all the qualities required to make a successful governor. “The committee was very professional and I met all the requirements by the screening committee and the party,” Dino said.

Another aspirant from Kogi, Muhammed Tetes, pledged to do everything possible to work for the advancement of Kogi state if given the opportunity. He also expressed readiness to partner his co-aspirants to put the state in the front burner of development and progress.

“We have discussed among ourselves while we are waiting for the outcome of the primary. We should be ready to work together. We need to work together in the interest of the masses and development at the grassroots.

“As you are aware, Kogi is in a state of disarray and it is only through teamwork and common understanding that we would be able to move the state forward. This is a task that must be done by the PDP,” he said.

The screening exercise continues today.

