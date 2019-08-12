PDP chieftain lauds Okowa on creation of Delta Bureau of Orientation, Uzum as DG

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, has again been commended for his strategic restructuring of some ministries, agencies and directorates in the ongoing appointments and selection of key members of the Stronger Delta team.

Oghenesivbe in a congratulatory message to the Director General of the newly created Delta State Bureau of Orientation, Eugene Uzum, said the governor is not just making fantastic appointments but also creating new administrative structures that would facilitate the implementation of set out goals of government beyond 2023.

He noted that the governor in his wisdom, recently renamed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which is now known as Ministry of Trade and Investments, adding that Ministry of Technical and Vocational Education was also created; the latest addition being the State Bureau of Orientation with Uzum as Pioneer Director General.

The immediate Past Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communications, further asserted that the timely upgrade of the Directorate of Orientation to a full fledged Bureau, will no doubt enhance rural orientation and consistent information flow from top to bottom especially at the community level; such that people in rural communities are well informed and able to appreciate efforts of government, understand in local languages the policies, programmes and achievement of this administration.

He described the new DG Orientation Bureau as a sound legal mind, a British trained technocrat, brilliant writer and goals oriented administrator, who during his tenure as Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Orientation, gave a good account of himself by sensitising the people on the negative effects of cultism, voters education, youths moral and intellectual capacity building and several other positive activities from government perspectives to shape the future.

