Pay our outstanding salaries, defunct HYPREP workers appeal to FG

ABUJA—Members of Staff of defunct Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project, HYPREP have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the non-payment of their outstanding salaries, noting that after the approval he (Buhari) made on June 2018 for them to be paid, the Ministry of Environment has refused to pay them.



HYPREP made this appeal in a statement read by Henry Llamah yesterday in Abuja while addressing journalists.

The statement read, “Mr. President Sir, permit us to bring to your notice that since January 2013, the staff of the defunct HYPREP, including two deceased members has not been paid their salaries.

“We thus passionately appeal to you, sir, to please use your good offices to instruct the new HYPREP management and the Ministry of Environment to honour the approval you made in June 2018 through the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.’’

Vanguard