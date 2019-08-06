Pastor killed, wife kidnapped in Kaduna

Ben Agande – Kaduna

A resident pastor with the Living Faith Church, Jeremiah Omolara, has been killed by gunmen while his wife was abducted in Angwan Romi area of Kaduna State.

Although the incidence allegedly happened on Sunday, along the Kaduna-Abuja road, details just emerged on Monday.

The police public relations officer in the state, Yakubu Sabo has not commented at the time of this report.

It was gathered that the gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, killing the pastor on the spot while the wife was whisked away to the bush

Joseph Hayab, state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) confirmed the incident.

Hayab decried the increasing rate of kidnappings in Kaduna, especially, the abduction of clergymen.

He said the killing of the pastor and the abduction of his wife was sad and devastating.

Vanguard