Pastor Adeboye ordains Oche Otorkpa, 4000 others as Assistant Pastors

The General overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye has ordained deacon Oche Joseph Otorkpa and over 4000 others as Assistant Pastors of the mission.

Dcn. Oche Otorkpa and the others were ordained on the second day of the 67th convention of the RCCG.

Oche is the current Executive Director of Public Health Nigeria, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s 2019 Presidential Campaign Council for Atiku / Obi.

He has spent over 20 years in the church, serving as provincial and regional Children/Teens and Youth Pastor in the church during the period.

Speaking during the event, Rev Joe Olaiya charged the ordainees to preach the Gospel as Jesus remained the only solution to every challenge confronting the world.

This year’s convention tagged, “and God Said,” is taking place at the redemption Camp KM 46, Lagos Ibadan Express way and with over 2 Million worshipers expected at the weeklong event.

Vanguard