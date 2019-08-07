Parallel investigations worry kinsmen of assassinated Enugu Psychiatric nurse

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- A second round of investigation by the police over the assassination of the head of nursing in the Federal Nueropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, Dr. Maria Amadi, has raised the brow of her kinsmen, Aku General Assembly.

The Town union, which addressed newsmen in Enugu, said they were not aware of the purported second batch of investigation that visited husband of the diseased nurse, Marcel, after the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed’s Intelligence Response Team, IRT, had concluded investigation on the assassination and was at the verge of forwarding its report to Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, before another investigation team surfaced.

The union also alleged and expressed worry that the suspects remanded in Enugu maximum prison have unfettered access to their telephone numbers and have been using then to call prominent citizens in the country.

Chairman of Aku Development Union, Chief Fidelis Ezeonyili further expressed concern on the reason why the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Trans-Ekulu Division, together with the Investigation Police Officer, IPO, that handled the matter when the assassination took place, were quickly transferred out of the post that covers the incident scene.

Ezeonyili queried “Why did Enugu police command fail to do proper investigation before they hurriedly charged the matter to court; what is the interest of the Enugu police command DCP in the matter that she descended into the arena of conflict in a murder case of this nature; on what ground and on whose order did the policemen from Force CID come working at cross purposes with the IGP IRT team in carrying out investigation in the murder case?

“These are questions grounding our suspicion. We are not aware of the second team of investigation from Abuja and that has raised our suspicion. There is police bureaucracy in the matter and we are worried about the parallel investigation teams. Have the police discarded the first investigation report of the team sent by the IGP?”

Enugu state commissioner of police, Balarabe said the second investigation was “based on petition.”

Vanguard