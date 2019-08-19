Oyo Peace Corps provides solution to Nigeria’s multifaceted problems

…says chaos imminent if youths not well trained

THE Oyo State Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Patriot Lukman Adelowo Yekini has stressed that there was the urgent need for stakeholders at all levels to embrace peace as the only solution to multifaceted problems bedeviling the country.

Patriot Yekini gave the hint during a peace rally to call public attention to the need to ensure peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

The commandant who led officers of the command from its Oluyole Estate headquarters to Mokola, the state secretariat, Iwo Road, Challenge and Molete, maintained that there was a need for peaceful co-existence in order to put an end to insecurity in the land.

Commandant Yekini explained that the peace corps was saddled with the responsibility of reorientating the minds of youths especially students against all forms of social vices

Yekini added that the peace march was observed by members of the corps across the country, disclosing that the organisation’s core mandate is to ensure peace reigns supreme in Nigeria.

Patriot Yekini who observed that social vices such as drug abuse, cultism, examination malpractices, among others are rampant among the youth, said the cardinal focus and mandate of the Peace Corps of Nigeria is to clean up the mind of the youths to make them useful leaders of tomorrow.

“If the youths of today are not properly tutored and properly directed to be true leaders, our society will pay for it, and that’s what Peace Corps is all about.”

“We want peace to be in our hearts, homes, estates and everywhere, without peace, there will not be meaningful development in Nigeria and without peace, good policies of the government will be very difficult to implement,” the University of Lagos-trained Peace Corps chief said.

The Peace Corps commandant who said they are also preaching harmony and peaceful co-existence among the Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, said this would help the nation to live together and achieve national progress.

“We are advocating peace for all in the country, let everyone put hands together to achieve peace and make Nigeria great’.”

He added that the Peace Corps of Nigeria statutory core mandate is to develop, empower and provide gainful employment for the youths of the country in order to facilitate peace and volunteering community service towards nation-building.

“Our main objective is to train, educate and reorientate the youths of the nation particularly, a student who are future leaders of the country adding that they need to be good citizens to redirect their productive energy towards the socio-economic advancement of the nation,” he added.

