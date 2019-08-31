Over 5 thousand kids storm MTN Mpulse planet for fun

By Ayo Onikoyi

Not less than five thousand kids (aged 9-15) turned up for this year mPulse Planet which held on Friday August 23, 2019 at Landmark Event Centre, VI, Lagos.

From 8:00 am when the doors opened till 6:30 pm when the last kid and parent stepped out, it was fun after fun and there was no dull moment, no ebbs and it was delightful thrill all the way.

The first delight as you step into the venue was a step into a time portal that projected you from 2019 to the year 2044.

Some of the coolest kids from around the country came around to join in on the fun at the mPulse planet.

With a ‘bajillion’ exciting games, kids were treated to the best of games. One of the things that made the event really thrilling was that everywhere you turned to, there was an adorable kid laughing or having fun.

Another unforgettable thing, was that the kids were super-eager to try their hands at new things such as the ‘Who Can Be A Millionaire’ styled radio show that allowed them flex their knowledge skills.

Some other attractions at the planet include the Tech Town, the famous Mekamon and many more.

Alongside excited faces and fun games, mPulse Planet proved that there’s a budding genius in every home. The sheer talent displayed by the youngsters as they learnt and played was remarkable. It was particularly exhilarating because mPulse is designed to support our young geniuses as they take off and discover new heights.