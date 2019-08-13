Nigeria Youth Ambassador, Social Media Influencer and the youngest political appointee in Nigeria, Amb Ossai Ovie Success has bagged the prestigious Delta Role Model Award as “Online Blogger of the Year”

Ossai who received the Award at the 2019 Delta Role Model Awards held at Asaba dedicated the Award to Nigeria Youths.

Ossai who was appointed by the Delta State Governor, Sen, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa at the age of 23 has distinguished himself by contributing positively to humanity, he has been honoured with several Awards by different Non-Governmental body.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the presentation of the award, Ossai expressed gratitude to God, the governor of Delta State Sen Ifeanyi Okowa who appointed him at the age of 23 and Deltans Who nominated and voted for him, the organizers of the Delta Role Model Awards for finding him worthy of receiving the prestigious Award.

In his words “Today I am short of words in describing my appreciations to God Almighty and to everyone supportive, I thank you all.

“To the Youths, as youths, we have a lot to offer our nation Nigeria, crime will take us to nowhere, and rather it will destroy our future.

“You can only be truly accomplished at something you love doing, by not making money your goal instead pursue the things you love doing and do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you.

“If only we can work hard, be focus and trust in God Then the Future will be brighter by the Grace of God,” he said while calling on Youths to make good use of the social media world in affecting humanity.

Meanwhile the Country Director of the African Child Foundation, Prince Donaldson Onosakponome during The Award ceremony noted that The Award, an initiative of African Child Foundation was instituted to honour “Outstanding Deltan” who are not only successful in their endeavors but also have carved a niche for themselves in the country, contributing in no small way to the upliftment and growth of Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general.”