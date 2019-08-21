Breaking News
Ortom condemns attack on Nasarawa State Dep Gov

5:29 pm

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned the reported attack on the convoy of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe by gunmen along Lafia – Abuja road, Nasarawa

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the attack, which resulted in the death of some security men as unfortunate and sad.

He said: “We are saddened by the news of the unfortunate attack on the convoy of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, which led to the death of innocent lives, the incident is highly condemnable.”

He said the hearts of the government and people of Benue state were with the people of neighbouring Nasarawa state especially those who lost loved ones in the incident.

The Governor also sympathized with the Deputy Governor and members of his entourage and prayed to God to console the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

