Opposition parties demand inclusion in Ugwuanyi’s cabinet

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- A coalition of opposition political parties in Enugu state has demanded that it’s members be appointed into Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s proposed new cabinet.

They however said that those to be appointed should have credibility to make impact in the administration of the state.

The opposition group, Alliance Parties for Democratic Dividend, which noted Governor Ugwuanyi’s strides on infrastructure development, however wants him to impact more in educational sector through bursary allocation and establishment of more tertiary institutions in the state.

Leaders of group, Gerald Abonyi of Labour Party and chairmen of other political parties said they have resolved to assert their relevance in all issues of polity in the state and work with Governor Ugwuanyi to move the state forward.

“We have resolved to work with the Governor and offer critical supports to his efforts at combating the security challenges in Enugu state through proactive measures,” the group said.

The political parties are the Labour party, Grassroot Development Party; National Action Council and Action Democratic Party.

The parties expressed worry over the apparent lack of trust among security agencies that led to the death of three police officers in Taraba state and the recent security breaches in Enugu state.

Vanguard